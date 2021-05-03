wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

May 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET and features the following lineup:

* The Blade & Matt Hardy vs. Colt Cabana & 5
* Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace
* Hughes Bros. vs. FTR
* Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa
* Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka
* Baron Black vs. Nick Comoroto
* Will Allday vs. Miro
* 10 vs. D3
* Private Party vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose
* Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami
* Dillon McQueen vs. QT Marshall
* Orange Cassidy vs. VSK
* The Gunn Club vs. Chaos Project

