This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET and features the following lineup:

* The Blade & Matt Hardy vs. Colt Cabana & 5

* Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace

* Hughes Bros. vs. FTR

* Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa

* Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka

* Baron Black vs. Nick Comoroto

* Will Allday vs. Miro

* 10 vs. D3

* Private Party vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose

* Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Dillon McQueen vs. QT Marshall

* Orange Cassidy vs. VSK

* The Gunn Club vs. Chaos Project