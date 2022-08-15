This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Penelope Ford, Konosuke Takeshita and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Penelope Ford vs. Heather Reckless

* Serena Deeb vs. Sierra

* The Dark Order (10, Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. TUG Cooper, Drew System, Rylie Jackson & Adam Grace

* Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Travis Titan & Arik Cannon

* The Acclaimed vs. Justin Fowler & JT Energy

* Julia Hart vs. Free-Range Kara

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Cezar Bononi

* Private Party vs. Jah-C & JDX

* Hikaru Shida & Thunderstorm vs. Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir & Emi Sakura