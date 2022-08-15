wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
August 15, 2022 | Posted by
Penelope Ford, Konosuke Takeshita and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* Penelope Ford vs. Heather Reckless
* Serena Deeb vs. Sierra
* The Dark Order (10, Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. TUG Cooper, Drew System, Rylie Jackson & Adam Grace
* Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Travis Titan & Arik Cannon
* The Acclaimed vs. Justin Fowler & JT Energy
* Julia Hart vs. Free-Range Kara
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Cezar Bononi
* Private Party vs. Jah-C & JDX
* Hikaru Shida & Thunderstorm vs. Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir & Emi Sakura
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
- Zelina Vega at Film Premiere in Red Dress, Mandy Rose, Max Dupri Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Mark Henry Says the Writers of the WWE Attitude Era Were ‘Little Perverts’
- New Report Suggests Vince McMahon’s $5 Million In Unrecorded Payments May Have Been to Trump Foundation