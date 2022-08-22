This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Anna Jay vs. Nikki Victory

* Ortiz & Ruby Soho vs. Mickey Midas & Queen Aminata

* Dante Martin vs. Jackson Drake

* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver & 10) vs. Alexander Apollo, Damone Soravino & RC Dupree

* Serena Deeb vs. Megan Meyers

* Julia Hart vs. Hayley Shadows

* Josh Woods & Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) vs. Andre James & Logan James

* Death Triangle vs. Dean Alexander, Jake Manning & Rosario Grillo

* Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh vs. Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue