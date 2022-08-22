wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
August 22, 2022 | Posted by
Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* Anna Jay vs. Nikki Victory
* Ortiz & Ruby Soho vs. Mickey Midas & Queen Aminata
* Dante Martin vs. Jackson Drake
* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver & 10) vs. Alexander Apollo, Damone Soravino & RC Dupree
* Serena Deeb vs. Megan Meyers
* Julia Hart vs. Hayley Shadows
* Josh Woods & Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) vs. Andre James & Logan James
* Death Triangle vs. Dean Alexander, Jake Manning & Rosario Grillo
* Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh vs. Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue