This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Hikaru Shida battles Emi Sakura with a title on the line on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Pro Wrestling Wave Regina de Wave Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura

* Julia Hart vs. Arie Alexander

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Andrea Guercio

* Dante Martin vs. Wes Barkley

* Serena Deeb vs. Katie Arquette

* Rush, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Elijah, Zach Nystrom & Chase Oliver

* Matt Hardy vs. RSP

* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Queen Aminata & Skye Blue