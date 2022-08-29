wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

August 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

Hikaru Shida battles Emi Sakura with a title on the line on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Pro Wrestling Wave Regina de Wave Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura
* Julia Hart vs. Arie Alexander
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Andrea Guercio
* Dante Martin vs. Wes Barkley
* Serena Deeb vs. Katie Arquette
* Rush, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Elijah, Zach Nystrom & Chase Oliver
* Matt Hardy vs. RSP
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Queen Aminata & Skye Blue

