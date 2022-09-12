wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
September 12, 2022 | Posted by
Athena battles Emi Sakura on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* Athena vs. Emi Sakura
* Hikaru Shida vs. Christina Marie
* Brody King & Buddy Matthews vs. Isaiah Prince & Kubes
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. JC Storm & Joelle Clift
* Ryan Nemeth vs. John Silver
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo
* Julia Hart vs. Tiara James
* Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. Zack Clayton & Serpentico
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo
- Matt Hardy Recalls The Backstage Reaction to ECW and WCW Closing, Adding ECW Into Invasion Angle
- R-Truth On Where Rumors Of His Beef With John Cena Came From, Cena’s Reaction To It
- Seth Rollins On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Says Working With Vince McMahon Was ‘Double-Edged Sword’