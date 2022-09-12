This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Athena battles Emi Sakura on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Athena vs. Emi Sakura

* Hikaru Shida vs. Christina Marie

* Brody King & Buddy Matthews vs. Isaiah Prince & Kubes

* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. JC Storm & Joelle Clift

* Ryan Nemeth vs. John Silver

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo

* Julia Hart vs. Tiara James

* Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. Zack Clayton & Serpentico