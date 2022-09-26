wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

September 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

Ortiz battles Serpentico on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford vs. Shawn Dean & Skye Blue
* Ortiz vs. Serpentico

