This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

October 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

The ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships are on the line on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Primal Fear
* Lance Archer vs. Cheeseburger
* Brian Cage vs. Tracy Williams
* Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford vs. Gia Scott & LSG
* The Lucha Brothers vs. Dante Martin & Tony Deppen
* Abadon vs. Abby Jane
* Trish Adora vs. Skye Blue
* The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto & Cole Karter) vs. Best Friends, Rocky Romero & Danhausen

