This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Claudio Castagnoli is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall

* Ortiz & Eddie Kingston vs. Russ Myers & T-Money

* Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Nikki Victory & Jaylee

* Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crewe

* Baron Black vs. Preston Vance

* Serena Deeb vs. Haley J

* The Blonds vs. The Workhorsemen