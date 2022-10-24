wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

October 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

Claudio Castagnoli is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall
* Ortiz & Eddie Kingston vs. Russ Myers & T-Money
* Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Nikki Victory & Jaylee
* Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crewe
* Baron Black vs. Preston Vance
* Serena Deeb vs. Haley J
* The Blonds vs. The Workhorsemen

