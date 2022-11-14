wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

November 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The ROH Pure Championship is on the line on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Leon Ruffin
* Preston Vance vs. Jora Johl
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Waves & Curls
* Athena vs. Kayla Sparks
* Private Party & Matt Hardy vs. Kyle Bradley, Smiley Fairchild & Channing Thomas
* Paris Van Dale vs. Tay Melo
* Serpentico vs. AR Fox
* Gates of Agony vs. Big Cuzzo & Teddy Goodz
* Mei Suruga & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Willow Nightingale

