This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The ROH Pure Championship is on the line on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Leon Ruffin

* Preston Vance vs. Jora Johl

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Waves & Curls

* Athena vs. Kayla Sparks

* Private Party & Matt Hardy vs. Kyle Bradley, Smiley Fairchild & Channing Thomas

* Paris Van Dale vs. Tay Melo

* Serpentico vs. AR Fox

* Gates of Agony vs. Big Cuzzo & Teddy Goodz

* Mei Suruga & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Willow Nightingale