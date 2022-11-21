wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

November 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends are teaming up on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Angelo Parker, Matt Menard & Daniel Garcia vs. Leon Ruffin, Tracy Williams & Tony Deppen
* Leva Bates & Emi Sakura vs. Willow Nightingale & Hikaru Shida
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Zack Clayton
* Mercedes Martinez vs. JC
* Athena vs. Victoria Andreola
* Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian
* Encore, Sonny Kiss & Ari Daivari vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
* Brandon Cutler vs. Brian Cage
* The Factory (Aaron Solo, Lee Johnson & Cole Karter) vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends
* Rush, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Doug Love, Channing Thomas & Brett Gosselin

