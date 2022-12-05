This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Alex Reynolds battles Kip Sabian on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Madison Rayne vs. Emi Sakura

* The Embassy vs. Dan Adams, Star Rider & Facade

* Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory

* Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aaron Solo

* Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico

* Hagane Shinno vs. Nick Comoroto

* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Kitty LaFleur & Alice Crowley

* Top Flight vs. Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd