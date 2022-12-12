This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The Trustbusters are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Ari Daivari, Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Chaos Project & Brandon Cutler

* Best Friends vs. Zane Valero & Zack Clayton

* Emi Sakura vs. Danni Bee

* Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Warren Johnson & Zach Mason

* Willow Nightingale vs. Vertvixen