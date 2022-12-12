wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
December 12, 2022 | Posted by
The Trustbusters are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* Ari Daivari, Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Chaos Project & Brandon Cutler
* Best Friends vs. Zane Valero & Zack Clayton
* Emi Sakura vs. Danni Bee
* Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Warren Johnson & Zach Mason
* Willow Nightingale vs. Vertvixen
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash On His Heel Act Being Confused As Real Arrogance, ‘Vanilla Midgets’ Comment, People Asking About His Height
- Details On NXT Call-Up Pitch Process, Names Pitched
- Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Matt Hardy Reveals Scrapped Plans for Broken Matt Hardy World Title Run in TNA