This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

December 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Athena defends the ROH Women’s Championship on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena vs. Kiera Hogan
* Dralistico vs. Blake Christian
* Leva Bates & Karizma vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Promise Braxton vs. Julia Hart
* The Bunny vs. Madison Rayne
* Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho vs. Vertvixen & Madi Wrenkowski

