wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
December 26, 2022 | Posted by
Athena defends the ROH Women’s Championship on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena vs. Kiera Hogan
* Dralistico vs. Blake Christian
* Leva Bates & Karizma vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Promise Braxton vs. Julia Hart
* The Bunny vs. Madison Rayne
* Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho vs. Vertvixen & Madi Wrenkowski
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg Being Bitter Towards Wrestling in 2003, Being Reluctant to Give Part-Time Deals
- William Regal’s Dos and Don’ts of Wrestling, Importance Of Getting An Education & Learning the Basics
- Madusa On ‘Harvey Weinstein-Ish’ People In Wrestling, If She Saw Things Evolve During Her Career
- Ric Flair Addresses Eric Bischoff Saying He Needed ‘To Make an Example’ Out of Him