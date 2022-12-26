This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Athena defends the ROH Women’s Championship on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena vs. Kiera Hogan

* Dralistico vs. Blake Christian

* Leva Bates & Karizma vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Promise Braxton vs. Julia Hart

* The Bunny vs. Madison Rayne

* Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho vs. Vertvixen & Madi Wrenkowski