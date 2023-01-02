wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
January 2, 2023 | Posted by
The Dark Order is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* The Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth & Chaos Project
* Hikaru Shida vs. Tyra Russamee
* Athena vs. Gypsy Mac
* Leva Bates vs. Julia Hart
* Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Justin Andrews & Ryzin
* The House of Black vs. Hagane Shinno, Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander
* Varsity Athletes vs. Pillars of Destiny
* Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy vs. Manny Lemons & Atiba
* Marina Shafir vs. Lilith Grimm
