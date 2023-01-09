wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
January 9, 2023 | Posted by
Claudio Castagnoli defends the ROH World Title on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Josh Woods
* Bandido vs. Christopher Daniels
* Athena vs. Viva Van
* Spanish Announce Project vs. Best Friends & Danhausen
* The Bollywood Boyz vs. The Kingdom
* Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose vs. Amira & Danika Della Rouge
* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl
* Ari Daivari, Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs. The House of Black
* Brian Cage vs. Schaff
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Vinny Pacifico
* Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy in action
