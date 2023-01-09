This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Claudio Castagnoli defends the ROH World Title on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Josh Woods

* Bandido vs. Christopher Daniels

* Athena vs. Viva Van

* Spanish Announce Project vs. Best Friends & Danhausen

* The Bollywood Boyz vs. The Kingdom

* Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose vs. Amira & Danika Della Rouge

* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl

* Ari Daivari, Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs. The House of Black

* Brian Cage vs. Schaff

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Vinny Pacifico

* Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy in action