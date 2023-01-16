This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Willie Mack battles Brian Cage on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress, & Zyra

* Athena vs. Zeda Zhang

* The Dark Order vs. Ari Daivari, Nick Ruiz, & Zack Clayton

* Daniel Garcia vs. Kevin Blackwood

* Preston Vance & Rush vs. Diego Valens & Misterioso

* The Firm (Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy) & Brandon Cutler vs. Chaos Project & The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth)

* Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack

* The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Butcher And The Blade vs. Top Flight