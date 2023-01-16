wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
January 16, 2023 | Posted by
Willie Mack battles Brian Cage on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress, & Zyra
* Athena vs. Zeda Zhang
* The Dark Order vs. Ari Daivari, Nick Ruiz, & Zack Clayton
* Daniel Garcia vs. Kevin Blackwood
* Preston Vance & Rush vs. Diego Valens & Misterioso
* The Firm (Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy) & Brandon Cutler vs. Chaos Project & The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth)
* Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack
* The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Butcher And The Blade vs. Top Flight
