This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
February 6, 2023 | Posted by
Top Flight is in tag team action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* Orange Cassidy & Best Friends vs. Chaos Project & Zack Clayton
* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Ari Daivari & Tony Nese
* The Dark Order vs. Renny D, Matt Branningan, & Crash Jaxson
* Juice Robinson vs. Jake Crist
* Diamante, Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir, & Nyla Rose defeated Madison Rayne, Skye Blue, Queen Aminata, & Hyena Hera
* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Billie Starkz
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Corey Calhoun
* Top Flight vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. The Boys
