This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Top Flight is in tag team action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Orange Cassidy & Best Friends vs. Chaos Project & Zack Clayton

* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Ari Daivari & Tony Nese

* The Dark Order vs. Renny D, Matt Branningan, & Crash Jaxson

* Juice Robinson vs. Jake Crist

* Diamante, Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir, & Nyla Rose defeated Madison Rayne, Skye Blue, Queen Aminata, & Hyena Hera

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Billie Starkz

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Corey Calhoun

* Top Flight vs. The Butcher & The Blade

* Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. The Boys