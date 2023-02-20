wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The Lucha Brothers are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Lucha Brothers vs. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari
* Leva Bates, Madison Rayne & Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir & Emi Sakura
* Lee Moriarty & Big Bill vs. Zack Zilla & Warren Johnson
* Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Ethan Page, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Dark Order & Best Friends
* Athena vs. Evelyn Carter
* Fuego del Sol vs. Juice Robinson
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Sal Muscat

