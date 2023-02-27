This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Athena is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Athena vs. Danielle Kamela

* Diamante, Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose vs. Mazzerati, Miss May & Brittnie Brooks

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Daniel Evans

* The Kingdom vs. EJ Sparks & Aguila Aguirre

* Matt Hardy, Ethan Page & Isiah Kassidy vs. Ice Williams, Braxton & Watson

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Johnson

* Emi Sakura vs. Rachelle Riveter