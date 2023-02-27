wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
February 27, 2023 | Posted by
Athena is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:
* ROH Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Athena vs. Danielle Kamela
* Diamante, Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose vs. Mazzerati, Miss May & Brittnie Brooks
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Daniel Evans
* The Kingdom vs. EJ Sparks & Aguila Aguirre
* Matt Hardy, Ethan Page & Isiah Kassidy vs. Ice Williams, Braxton & Watson
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Johnson
* Emi Sakura vs. Rachelle Riveter
