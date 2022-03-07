wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Matches Include Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura

March 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced the matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, including Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura. The show airs at 7 PM ET on Youtube. The lineup includes:

* Lance Archer vs. Cameron Stewart
* Ruby Soho vs. Session Moth Martina
* Daniel Garcia vs. Ray Jaz
* Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Dean
* Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Aaron Solo

