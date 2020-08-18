wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
August 18, 2020 | Posted by
The livestream for this week’s episode of AEW Dark is now online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET and features the following card:
* Alan ‘5’ Angels vs. Billy (w/ Austin Gunn)
* Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts) vs. Jon Cruz & Jessy Sorensen
* The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. D3, Ryzin & Faboo Andre
* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Shawn Dean & Frank Stone
* Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Will Hobbs
* Michael Nakazawa vs. Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford)
* Private Party & SCU vs. The Butcher, The Blade & The Lucha Brothers
* Abadon vs. Red Velvet
* Ricky Starks vs. Lee Johnson
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Baron Black & Tony Donati
* The Hybrid 2 vs. The Initiative (w/ Leva Bates)
