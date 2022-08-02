This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The Acclaimed and more are in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Diamante vs. Rocky Radley

* Serpentico vs. Parker Boudreaux

* Harley Cameron vs. Willow Nightingale

* The Acclaimed vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth)

* Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Jonathan Hudson

* The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari & Slim J) vs. Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Price

* KC Rocker & Caleb Teninty vs. The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto)