wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
Kris Statlander faces Sierra on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* Anna Jay vs. Megan Meyers
* Anthony Henry vs. Orange Cassidy
* Isaiah Broner, James Alexander, Brayden Lee, & Sam Moore vs. Private Party, The Butcher, & The Blade
* Rohit Raju & Ben Jones vs. The Best Friends
* Heather Reckless & Joseline Navarro vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose
* Ruby Soho, Athena & Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb, Leva Bates, & Emi Sakura
* The Dark Order (Evil Uno & 10) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & JD Drake)
* Kris Statlander vs. Sierra
* Sonny Kiss, Zack Clayton, & Xavier Walker vs. The Trustbusters (Ariya Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, and Slim J)
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger Denies Bruce Prichard’s Claim That He Was Always Leaving WWE for WCW in 1995
- Mark Henry Details Medical Issue That Prevents Him From Returning to the Ring
- Jim Ross Recalls Ron Simmons Winning WCW World Title In 1992, Impact Of Simmons Becoming First Black World Champion
- Windham Rotunda Responds To Claim That Post On Wrestling Was ‘Cryptic’