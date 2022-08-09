wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

August 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark 8-09-2022 - Kris Statlander vs. Sierra Image Credit: AEW

Kris Statlander faces Sierra on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Anna Jay vs. Megan Meyers
* Anthony Henry vs. Orange Cassidy
* Isaiah Broner, James Alexander, Brayden Lee, & Sam Moore vs. Private Party, The Butcher, & The Blade
* Rohit Raju & Ben Jones vs. The Best Friends
* Heather Reckless & Joseline Navarro vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose
* Ruby Soho, Athena & Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb, Leva Bates, & Emi Sakura
* The Dark Order (Evil Uno & 10) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & JD Drake)
* Kris Statlander vs. Sierra
* Sonny Kiss, Zack Clayton, & Xavier Walker vs. The Trustbusters (Ariya Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, and Slim J)

