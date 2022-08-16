wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
August 16, 2022 | Posted by
Fuego Del Sol faces Ari Daivari on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* Abadon vs. Mafiosa
* Angelico vs. Baliyan Akki
* Bear Country vs. Axel Rico & Victor Iniestra
* Cezar Bononi vs. Marcus Kross
* Emi Sakura vs. Renee Michelle
* Kayla Rossi vs. Avery Breaux
* Charlette Renegade vs. Skye Blue
* Blake Christian vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Josh Woods vs. Cobra
* Ari Daivari vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Rohit Raju vs. Invictus Khash
* Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade
* Brock Anderson vs. Serpentico
