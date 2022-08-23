This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Anthony Ogogo, Daniel Garcia and more are in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Meto

* Blake Christian vs. Lucky Ali

* Daniel Garcia vs. Westin Blake

* Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto

* Jora Johl vs. Vary Morales

* Iron Savages vs. Sean Maluta & Manny Lo

* John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & 10 vs. Joey Sweets, DK Vandu, & Tyshaun Perez

* KiLynn King vs. Mafiosa

* Max Caster vs. Justin Cotto

* Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray

* Robyn & Charlette Renegade vs. Rocky Radley & Allie Recks

* Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. GKM & Oliver Sawyer

* The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J, Parker Boudreaux) vs. Ryan Howe, Omar Amir, & Cash Flo

* The Workhorsemen vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander