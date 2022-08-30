This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Dante Martin, RUSH and more are in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* RUSH vs. Blake Christian

* The Workhorsemen vs. Oliver Sawyer & Manny Lo

* Varsity Blonds vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander

* Kiera Hogan vs. Mylo

* Leila Grey vs. Renee Michelle

* Kayla Rossi vs. Vipress

* Julia Hart vs. Vicky Dreamboat

* Dante Martin vs. AR Fox

* John Silver vs. Serpentico

* The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, & Slim J) vs. Logan Cruz, Tyshaun Perez, and Hermano

* Brock Anderson vs. Tyson Maddux

* Diamante vs. Charlette Renegade

* Angelo Parker vs. Gus De La Vega