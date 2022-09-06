wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

September 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ari Daivari Image Credit: AEW

The ROH World Championship is on the line on tonight’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ari Daivari
* Josh Woods & Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) vs. Brandon Gore & Storm Grayson
* Serena Deeb vs. Sierra
* Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. GPA & Robert Anthony
* Marina Shafir (w/ Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero) vs. Laynie Luck
* Zack Clayton vs. Serpentico (w/ Luther)
* Julia Hart vs. Missa Kate

