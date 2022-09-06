wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
September 6, 2022 | Posted by
The ROH World Championship is on the line on tonight’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ari Daivari
* Josh Woods & Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) vs. Brandon Gore & Storm Grayson
* Serena Deeb vs. Sierra
* Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. GPA & Robert Anthony
* Marina Shafir (w/ Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero) vs. Laynie Luck
* Zack Clayton vs. Serpentico (w/ Luther)
* Julia Hart vs. Missa Kate
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Fish Challenges CM Punk to a Kickboxing Fight
- Backstage Notes on WWE’s Internal Roster Changes for Dexter Lumis, Solo Sikoa, More
- Latest Details on Reported CM Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega Altercation
- Chris Jericho Reveals What He Said At AEW Backstage Talent Meeting, Says Going Into Business For Yourself Would Be Unacceptable Under Vince McMahon