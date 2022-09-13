wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
September 13, 2022 | Posted by
Danhausen, Matt Hardy and more are in action on tonight’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* Penelope Ford vs. Alice Crowley
* Darius Martin & Matt Sydal vs. Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth
* Skye Blue & Queen Aminata vs. Diamante & Emi Sakura with Baliyan Akki
* Danhausen vs. Peter Avalon
* Matt Hardy vs. Angelico
