wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
September 20, 2022 | Posted by
Anthony Ogogo, Sonny Kiss and more are in action on tonight’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* Anthony Ogogo vs. Luke Kurtis
* Emi Sakura vs. Avery Breaux
* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Zuka & Alexander Moss
* KiLynn King vs. Sahara Seven
* Madison Rayne vs. Viva Van
* La Rosa Negra vs. Marina Shafir
* JD Drake vs. Matt Sydal
* Sonny Kiss vs. Joe Ocasio
* Zack Clayton vs. Vary Morales
* The Trustbusters vs. Marcus Kross, Mike Magnum, & GKM
* Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Baliyan Akki & Ryan Matthews
More Trending Stories
- Johnny Gargano On Possible Match Against Roman Reigns For WWE Title, Reigns Not Getting Credit He Deserves
- MJF Weighs In On Cody Rhodes’ Jump to WWE, How the AEW Locker Room Reacted
- Karrion Kross Reacts to Notion That WWE ‘White Rabbit’ Teases Are About Him
- Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week