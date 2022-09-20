This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Anthony Ogogo, Sonny Kiss and more are in action on tonight’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Luke Kurtis

* Emi Sakura vs. Avery Breaux

* John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Zuka & Alexander Moss

* KiLynn King vs. Sahara Seven

* Madison Rayne vs. Viva Van

* La Rosa Negra vs. Marina Shafir

* JD Drake vs. Matt Sydal

* Sonny Kiss vs. Joe Ocasio

* Zack Clayton vs. Vary Morales

* The Trustbusters vs. Marcus Kross, Mike Magnum, & GKM

* Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Baliyan Akki & Ryan Matthews