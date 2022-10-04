This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Dante Martin, Matt Sydal and more are in action on tonight’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Abadon vs. Freya States

* AR Fox vs. Ari Daivari

* Dante Martin & Matt Sydal vs. The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry)

* Iron Savages vs. Gus De La Vega & Levy Valenzuela

* Marina Shafir vs. Sio Nieves

* Robyn Renegade vs. Skye Blue

* Eli Isom & Chris Farrow vs. The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi)

* Slim J vs. Blake Christian

* Terry Kid vs. Parker Boudreaux

* Rohit Raju & Invictus Khash vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods