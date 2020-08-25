wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

August 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark 8-25-2020

The livestream for this week’s episode of AEW Dark is now online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET and features the following card:

* Lance Archer vs. D3
* Penelope Ford vs. Heather Monroe
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Kip Sabian
* Red Velvet vs. Mel
* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. The Hybrid 2
* Best Friends vs. Storm Thomas & Demitri Jackson
* Billy & Austin Gunn vs. Frank Stone & Baron Black
* Santana & Ortiz vs. The Metro Brothers
* Jake Hager vs. Marko Stunt
* Ricky Starks vs. Shawn Dean
* Nyla Rose vs. KiLynn King
* The Initiative vs. Luther & Serpentico
* Shawn Spears vs. Jessy Sorensen

