wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
August 25, 2020 | Posted by
The livestream for this week’s episode of AEW Dark is now online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET and features the following card:
* Lance Archer vs. D3
* Penelope Ford vs. Heather Monroe
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Kip Sabian
* Red Velvet vs. Mel
* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. The Hybrid 2
* Best Friends vs. Storm Thomas & Demitri Jackson
* Billy & Austin Gunn vs. Frank Stone & Baron Black
* Santana & Ortiz vs. The Metro Brothers
* Jake Hager vs. Marko Stunt
* Ricky Starks vs. Shawn Dean
* Nyla Rose vs. KiLynn King
* The Initiative vs. Luther & Serpentico
* Shawn Spears vs. Jessy Sorensen
More Trending Stories
- Note on Identity for Enhancement Talent on Last Night’s Raw Underground
- Mick Foley Discusses WWE Ribbing Him After Casket Match With Undertaker, How Company Gimmicked Grave For Buried Alive Match At In Your House 11
- Eric Bischoff Tells Story Of Hulk Hogan Having A Knife Backstage After Creative Tension Leading Up To WCW Road Wild 1998
- Roman Reigns Responds to Randy Orton Taking Shot At Him, Tells Orton To ‘Get His Numbers Up’, Orton Compares Reigns to Horse