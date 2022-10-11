wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
October 11, 2022 | Posted by
Toni Storm takes on Emi Sakura on tonight’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura
* Lance Archer vs. Alec Odin
* Papadon vs. Brian Cage
* Marina Shafir vs. Hikaru Shida
* Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter vs. Jordan Blade, Trish Adora, and Brittany Blake
* Athena vs. Gia Scott
* QT Marshall vs. Action Andretti
* Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller, and BK Klein
* Brandon Cutler vs. Kip Sabian
* Cole Karter and Aaron Solo vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin