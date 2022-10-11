wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

October 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark 10-11-22 - Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura Image Credit: AEW

Toni Storm takes on Emi Sakura on tonight’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura
* Lance Archer vs. Alec Odin
* Papadon vs. Brian Cage
* Marina Shafir vs. Hikaru Shida
* Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter vs. Jordan Blade, Trish Adora, and Brittany Blake
* Athena vs. Gia Scott
* QT Marshall vs. Action Andretti
* Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller, and BK Klein
* Brandon Cutler vs. Kip Sabian
* Cole Karter and Aaron Solo vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin

