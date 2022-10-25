This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The Lucha Bros are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT and features the following matches:

* Riho vs. Jungle Kyona

* Lance Archer vs. Iseah Brown

* Ricky Starks vs. Nick Comoroto

* Zack Clayton vs. Shane Saber

* Aaron Solo vs. Serpentico

* Athena vs. Alexia Nicole

* Danhausen vs. James Stone

* Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb vs. KC Spinelli & Taylor Rising

* Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) vs. The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)