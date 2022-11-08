wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
November 8, 2022 | Posted by
Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta are teaming up on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* Athena vs. Diamante
* Anna Jay A.S. vs. Sio Nieves
* Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. The Wingmen
* AR Fox and Caleb Konley vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz
* Pretty Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler
* Rico Gonzalez vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* The Blonds vs. The Factory
* Zack Clayton vs. Blake Li
* The Dark Order vs. Troy Hollywood, Fulton, & Ativalu
* Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kayla Rossi
* Marcus Kross vs. Kip Sabian
* The Gunns vs. BK Klein & Jarett Diaz
* Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga