This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta are teaming up on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Athena vs. Diamante

* Anna Jay A.S. vs. Sio Nieves

* Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. The Wingmen

* AR Fox and Caleb Konley vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz

* Pretty Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler

* Rico Gonzalez vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* The Blonds vs. The Factory

* Zack Clayton vs. Blake Li

* The Dark Order vs. Troy Hollywood, Fulton, & Ativalu

* Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kayla Rossi

* Marcus Kross vs. Kip Sabian

* The Gunns vs. BK Klein & Jarett Diaz

* Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga