wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
November 15, 2022 | Posted by
The ROH Pure Championship is on the line on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Brock Anderson
* Sky Blue vs. Paris Van Dale
* Athena vsLittle Mean Kathleen
* The Iron Savages vs. Brando Lee & Lucas Chase
* The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver vs. Mike Magnum, Brett Gosyln & Arjan Singh
* Kiera Hogan vs. Kennedi Copeland
* Cole Karter, Lee Johnson & QT Marshall vs. Channing Thomas, Jake Manning & Teddy Goodz
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Zack Clayton
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Explains Why He Thinks Triple H Would Bring CM Punk Back to WWE
- Saraya On What Led Her To Sign To AEW, Almost Going Back To WWE, Being Depressed Not Working
- Mick Foley Recalls Wrestling Terry Gordy In King Of The Deathmatch, Helping To Bring Out The Gordy Of Old
- Bret Hart & Shawn Michaels Look Back at Montreal Screwjob