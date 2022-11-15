This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The ROH Pure Championship is on the line on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Brock Anderson

* Sky Blue vs. Paris Van Dale

* Athena vsLittle Mean Kathleen

* The Iron Savages vs. Brando Lee & Lucas Chase

* The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver vs. Mike Magnum, Brett Gosyln & Arjan Singh

* Kiera Hogan vs. Kennedi Copeland

* Cole Karter, Lee Johnson & QT Marshall vs. Channing Thomas, Jake Manning & Teddy Goodz

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Zack Clayton