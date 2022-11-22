This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Wheeler Yuta and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Tay Melo vs. Skye Blue

* RUSH vs. Leon Ruffin

* Willow Nightingale vs. Marina Shafir

* Jake Hager vs. Bryce Donovan

* Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods) vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander

* Wheeler Yuta vs. KM

* The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss, & Jeeves Kay)