wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
November 29, 2022 | Posted by
Brian Cage and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* Hikaru Shida vs. Layla Luciano
* The Wingmen vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
* Lee Johnson, QT Marshall, and Cole Karter vs. Justin Corino, Ryan Mooney, and Steven Josifi
* Chris Wylde vs. Zack Clayton
* Angelico vs. Hagane Shinno
* Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen
* Matt Menard, Daniel Garcia, and Angelo Parker vs. Tracy Williams, Jack Tomlinson, and LSG
* Emi Sakura vs. Tiara James
More Trending Stories
- Marina Shafir On Why MMA vs WWE Horsewomen Match Never Happened, Her Transition Into Wrestling
- Mick Foley Discusses Retiring In 2012, Says He Was Concussed Every Match In TNA
- Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW’s Black Scorpion Angle Failed, Why Jim Herd Disliked Ric Flair
- Unique Match Type Reportedly Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)