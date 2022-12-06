This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Brian Cage and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Athena vs. B3CCA

* Brian Cage vs. Leon Ruffin

* Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Justin Corino, Jaden Valo, & Defarge

* Anthony Henry vs. Trent Beretta

* Abadon vs. Leva Bates

* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Brick City Boyz