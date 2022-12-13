This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Matt Hardy & Private Party are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* The Trustbusters (Slim J & Jeeves Kay) vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz

* Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen

* Matt Hardy & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Dean Alexander, Rhett Titus, & Rosario Grillo

* The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, & Cole Karter) vs. Joe Keys, Chris Steeler, & LSG)

* Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette

* Zack Clayton vs. Steve Pena