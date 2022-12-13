wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

December 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark 12-13-2022 Image Credit: AEW

Matt Hardy & Private Party are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* The Trustbusters (Slim J & Jeeves Kay) vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz
* Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen
* Matt Hardy & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Dean Alexander, Rhett Titus, & Rosario Grillo
* The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, & Cole Karter) vs. Joe Keys, Chris Steeler, & LSG)
* Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette
* Zack Clayton vs. Steve Pena

