wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
December 13, 2022 | Posted by
Matt Hardy & Private Party are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* The Trustbusters (Slim J & Jeeves Kay) vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz
* Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen
* Matt Hardy & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Dean Alexander, Rhett Titus, & Rosario Grillo
* The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, & Cole Karter) vs. Joe Keys, Chris Steeler, & LSG)
* Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette
* Zack Clayton vs. Steve Pena
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On RVD’s Push To The Main Event In 2002, If HHH & HBK Disliked RVD
- Jake Roberts Recalls Steroid Use In WWE, Talks His Own Use
- Kevin Nash Responds To Joe Rogan Allegations About Dwayne Johnson’s Purported Steroid Use
- Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week