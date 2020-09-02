wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
September 1, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has released the video for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the video below. The card for the show is as follows:
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Angelico
* Allie (w/ QT Marshall) vs. Cassandra Golden
* Abadon vs. Dani Jordyn
* Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Shawn Dean
* Billy & Austin Gunn vs. Donnie Janela & Ryan Rembrandt
* The Initiative (w/ Leva Bates) vs. Private Party
* Anna Jay vs. Red Velvet
* Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) vs. Jon Cruz & David Ali
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Faboo Andre & Ryzin
* Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Eddie Taurus
* Ricky Starks vs. Tony Donati]
