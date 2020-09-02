This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

AEW has released the video for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the video below. The card for the show is as follows:

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Angelico

* Allie (w/ QT Marshall) vs. Cassandra Golden

* Abadon vs. Dani Jordyn

* Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Shawn Dean

* Billy & Austin Gunn vs. Donnie Janela & Ryan Rembrandt

* The Initiative (w/ Leva Bates) vs. Private Party

* Anna Jay vs. Red Velvet

* Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) vs. Jon Cruz & David Ali

* Santana & Ortiz vs. Faboo Andre & Ryzin

* Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Eddie Taurus

* Ricky Starks vs. Tony Donati]