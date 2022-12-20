wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
December 20, 2022 | Posted by
Kenny Omega is in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* Kenny Omega vs. Hagane Shinno
* Jade Cargill vs. Dream Girl Ellie
* Invictus Khash vs. Action Andretti
* Julia Hart vs. Sahara Seven
* Gus de la Vega vs. Parker Boudreaux
* Angelico and Chaos Project vs. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz, & Richard Adonis
* Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott vs. The Wingmen (Pretty Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth)
* Kip Sabian vs. Caleb Konley
* Marina Shafir vs. Angelica Risk
* Ricky Starks vs. Cezar Bononi
* Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh