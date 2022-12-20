wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

December 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark 12-20-22 - Kenny Omega vs. Hagane Shinno Image Credit: AEW

Kenny Omega is in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Kenny Omega vs. Hagane Shinno
* Jade Cargill vs. Dream Girl Ellie
* Invictus Khash vs. Action Andretti
* Julia Hart vs. Sahara Seven
* Gus de la Vega vs. Parker Boudreaux
* Angelico and Chaos Project vs. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz, & Richard Adonis
* Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott vs. The Wingmen (Pretty Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth)
* Kip Sabian vs. Caleb Konley
* Marina Shafir vs. Angelica Risk
* Ricky Starks vs. Cezar Bononi
* Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading