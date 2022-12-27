wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
December 27, 2022
Billie Starkz is in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* Dante Casanova vs. Angelico
* The Work Horsemen vs. The Hughes Brothers
* Mafiosa vs. Diamante
* Billie Starkz vs. Red Velvet
* AR Fox vs. Slim J
* Evil Uno vs. Blake Li
* Lucky Ali vs. Fuego del Sol
* Iron Savages vs. Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan
* Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson