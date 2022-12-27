wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

December 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Billie Starkz vs. Red Relvet Image Credit: AEW

Billie Starkz is in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Dante Casanova vs. Angelico
* The Work Horsemen vs. The Hughes Brothers
* Mafiosa vs. Diamante
* Billie Starkz vs. Red Velvet
* AR Fox vs. Slim J
* Evil Uno vs. Blake Li
* Lucky Ali vs. Fuego del Sol
* Iron Savages vs. Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan
* Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson

