This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

January 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark- Brian Pillman Jr versus Christopher Daniels Image Credit: AEW

Brian Pillman Jr. battles Christopher Daniels on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Axton Ray & Blanco Loco
* Christopher Daniels vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Sonny Kiss & Jeeves Kay vs. Ryzin & Cameron Stewart
* Ryan Nemeth vs. Dak Draper
* Emi Sakura vs. Jada Stone
* Jora Johl vs. Jarrett Diaz
* Kiera Hogan vs. Kaci Lennox
* Leon Ruffin vs. Ari Daivari
* Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese) vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
* Rohit Raju vs. Richard Adonis
* Blake Christian vs. Sean Maluta
* Shawn Dean vs. Ariel Dominguez
* Top Flight vs. The Workhorsemen

