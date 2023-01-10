This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Athena defends the ROH Women’s Championship on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena (c) vs. Marina Shafir

* Juice Robinson vs. Travis Williams

* Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura and Diamante

* The Voros Twins vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

* Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, & Isiah Kassidy vs. Judas Icarus, Sebastian Wolfe, & Caleb Teninty

* Teal Piper & Kel vs. Anna Jay A.S. & Tay Melo

* Steve Migs vs. Jake Hager