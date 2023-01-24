wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

January 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark 1-24-23- Britt Baker vs Billie Starkz Image Credit: AEW

Billie Starks faces Britt Baker on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Anthony Henry vs. Mascara Dorada
* Billie Starkz vs. Dr. Britt Baker
* Brittany J vs. Harley Cameron
* Action Andretti vs. Bronson
* Matt Sydal vs. Cezar Bononi
* Madison Rayne vs. Kaci Lennox
* Tony Deppen vs. Serpentico
* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & John Silver) vs. Baliyan Akki, Marcus Kross, & Vary Morales

