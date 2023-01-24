wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
Billie Starks faces Britt Baker on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* Anthony Henry vs. Mascara Dorada
* Billie Starkz vs. Dr. Britt Baker
* Brittany J vs. Harley Cameron
* Action Andretti vs. Bronson
* Matt Sydal vs. Cezar Bononi
* Madison Rayne vs. Kaci Lennox
* Tony Deppen vs. Serpentico
* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & John Silver) vs. Baliyan Akki, Marcus Kross, & Vary Morales
