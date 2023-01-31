This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Konosuke Takeshita is in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Angelico

* Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander

* Zack Clayton vs. Fulton

* The WorkHorsemen vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray

* Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Dante Casanova & Mr. G

* Red Velvet vs. Sofia Castillo

* Renee Michelle vs. Skye Blue

* AR Fox & Top Flight vs. The Wingmen

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Avery Breaux