This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

January 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Konosuke Takeshita Image Credit: AEW

Konosuke Takeshita is in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Angelico
* Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander
* Zack Clayton vs. Fulton
* The WorkHorsemen vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray
* Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Dante Casanova & Mr. G
* Red Velvet vs. Sofia Castillo
* Renee Michelle vs. Skye Blue
* AR Fox & Top Flight vs. The Wingmen
* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Avery Breaux

