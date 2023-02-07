wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

February 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark - Konosuke Takeshita vs. EJ Nduka Image Credit: AEW

Konosuke Takeshita battles EJ Nduka on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Rico Gonzalez vs. Baliyan Akki
* Blake Christian vs. Serpentico
* Dalton Castle vs. Dante Casanova
* Kiera Hogan vs. Megan Meyers
* Mascara Dorada vs. Slim J
* Rush vs. Aiden Park
* The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) vs. Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Perez
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. EJ Nduka

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading