This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Konosuke Takeshita battles EJ Nduka on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Rico Gonzalez vs. Baliyan Akki

* Blake Christian vs. Serpentico

* Dalton Castle vs. Dante Casanova

* Kiera Hogan vs. Megan Meyers

* Mascara Dorada vs. Slim J

* Rush vs. Aiden Park

* The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) vs. Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Perez

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. EJ Nduka