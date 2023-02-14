wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
February 14, 2023 | Posted by
Konosuke Takeshita is in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* Larry Lazard, Terry Yaki, & Jay Lucas vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys
* Jeeves Kay & Sonny Kiss vs. Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr.
* Serpentico vs. Christopher Daniels
* J Spade vs. Ari Daivari
* Hyena Hera vs. Mei Suruga
* Allen Russell & Kameron Russell vs. Varsity Athletes
* Zack Clayton vs. Dan Adams
* Diamante vs. Ultra Violette
* Kip Sabian vs. Gravity
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bronson
* Jericho Appreciation Society’s Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Fuego Del Sol & Leon Ruffin
