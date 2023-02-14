wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

February 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark 2-14-23 - Konosuke Takeshita Image Credit: AEW

Konosuke Takeshita is in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Larry Lazard, Terry Yaki, & Jay Lucas vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys
* Jeeves Kay & Sonny Kiss vs. Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr.
* Serpentico vs. Christopher Daniels
* J Spade vs. Ari Daivari
* Hyena Hera vs. Mei Suruga
* Allen Russell & Kameron Russell vs. Varsity Athletes
* Zack Clayton vs. Dan Adams
* Diamante vs. Ultra Violette
* Kip Sabian vs. Gravity
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bronson
* Jericho Appreciation Society’s Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Fuego Del Sol & Leon Ruffin

