This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

September 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

The video for this week’s episode of AEW Dark is now online. You can see the video below for the show, which features the following matches:

* Brian Cage vs. Tony Donati
* Eddie Kingston vs. Lee Johnson
* Anna Jay (w/ Dark Order) vs. Skyler Moore
* Ricky Starks vs. Ben Carter
* Sonny Kiss vs. Serpentico
* Griff Garrison vs. Angelico
* Sean Legacy vs. Will Hobbs

