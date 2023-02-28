wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online
Action Andretti battles Tony Deppen on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:
* Skye Blue vs. Dream Girl Ellie
* Adrian Alanis vs. Shane Taylor
* Top Flight, AR Fox, & Matt Sydal vs. The Trustbusters
* Willie Mack vs. Joe Keys
* Lee Moriarty vs. Vary Morales
* Orange Cassidy & Danhausen vs. The Workhorsemen
* Parker Boudreaux vs. Joe Ocasio
* Dean Alexander vs. Pretty Peter Avalon
* Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Invictus Khash
* Evil Uno vs. J. Spade
* Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, & Jay Lethal vs. Jackson Drake, Jay Malachi, & Oliver Sawyer
* Arjun Singh vs. Blake Li
* Leila Grey vs. Sahara Seven
* Action Andretti vs. Tony Deppen
